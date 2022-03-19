Cato (NYSE:CATO) Issues Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

Cato stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 431,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,671. Cato has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Get Cato alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cato by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 220,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato (Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.