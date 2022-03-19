Cato (NYSE:CATO) Issues Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.
Cato stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 431,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,671. Cato has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.
About Cato (Get Rating)
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
