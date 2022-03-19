CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,611 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 197.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,099. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

