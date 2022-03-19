CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 3,110,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,150. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

