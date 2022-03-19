CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,468 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,391 shares of company stock worth $29,375,850. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

