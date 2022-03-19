Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

CLLNY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CLLNY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

