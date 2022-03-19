Celo (CELO) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Celo (CELO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $150.84 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.98 or 0.06944111 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.44 or 1.00222317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

