CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.39 Average PT from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 5,416,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

