CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.39 Average PT from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.
CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NYSE:CX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 5,416,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
