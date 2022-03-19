Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.49 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $95.49 million and approximately $318,992.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,608,182 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

