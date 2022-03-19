CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana Sells 6,000 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,021.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.