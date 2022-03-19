ChainX (PCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $764,653.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $764,653.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

