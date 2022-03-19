China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.