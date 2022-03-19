China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
