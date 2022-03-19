China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.