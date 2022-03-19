China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPHI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
