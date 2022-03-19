China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

