Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.