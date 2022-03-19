Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 822,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,940. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Several research firms recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

