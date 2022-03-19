Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading 7.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94. 2,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $676.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

