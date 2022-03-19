Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.