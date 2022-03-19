Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,098 shares of company stock worth $2,881,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

