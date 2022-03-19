CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CIR stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

