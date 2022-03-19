CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
