CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.