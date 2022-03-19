Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 50,865,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

