Citigroup Boosts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $21.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

