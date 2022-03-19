Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.17 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $899.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.