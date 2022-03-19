Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.83. 12,771,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.73. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

