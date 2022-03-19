Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

KYN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 610,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,002. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

