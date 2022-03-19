Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 3,808 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 919.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,415. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $595.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

