Claybrook Capital LLC Has $575,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Arista Networks by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 14,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,696. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.