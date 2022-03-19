Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.84. 13,324,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

