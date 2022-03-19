Claybrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

OXLC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 1,807,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,130. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

