Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $98,287,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

