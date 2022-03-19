Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

