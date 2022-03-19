Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,377.33. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($51,718.28). Insiders have bought 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

