CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 174053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

