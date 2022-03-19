CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 174053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.
About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)
Further Reading
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.