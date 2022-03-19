CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,479. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.17.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

