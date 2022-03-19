Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 20,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 868,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Codexis’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.