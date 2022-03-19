Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.