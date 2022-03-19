Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,137 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $146,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 34,548,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.