Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Street Properties worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 93,604 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.78 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

