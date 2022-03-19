Comerica Bank Sells 461 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BJRI stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.