Comerica Bank Sells 723 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,428 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $34.22 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,360 shares of company stock worth $3,024,365. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

