Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 1,317,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

