Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.