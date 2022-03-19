Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 383,858 shares changing hands.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

