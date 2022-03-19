Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tamino Minerals alerts:

This table compares Tamino Minerals and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A ON24 -11.91% -6.73% -4.99%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tamino Minerals and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A ON24 0 4 2 0 2.33

ON24 has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and ON24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ON24 $203.61 million 3.38 -$24.26 million ($0.55) -26.31

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tamino Minerals (Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.