Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.