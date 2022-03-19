Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.17.

NYSE STZ opened at $225.93 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

