Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 91,589 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
