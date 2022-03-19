Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 91,589 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.