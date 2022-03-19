CoreCard (CCRD) and The Competition Critical Review

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CoreCard to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CoreCard alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2672 13244 24397 667 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.42% 16.52% CoreCard Competitors -126.29% -63.93% -6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $9.04 million 30.53 CoreCard Competitors $1.80 billion $301.45 million 4.39

CoreCard’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s rivals have a beta of -17.14, indicating that their average share price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.