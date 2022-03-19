Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,783 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

