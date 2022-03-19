Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

